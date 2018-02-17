15 tribal students from a school in Tripura who couldn't write NEET 2017 due to the negligence of the school authorities have been paid Rs 2 lakh each as compensation. The stern action was ordered by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reacting to a complaint received on May 5 last year. The commission said the state government needed to pay monetary relief also to the victim-students for the loss of an academic year.

The stern action by the commission has cited negligence of the principal and a teacher of the school. The commission was not satisfied with the action taken by the state government against the school authorities. The commission said, “The state government needed to pay monetary relief also to the victim-students for the loss of an academic year.” While probing into the matter, the commission found that on the behalf of the 15 tribal students school principal and the teacher had filled online application for NEET 2017, but failed to remit the application fee within the time period fixed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), board who organise the NEET every year. The commission also has taken a record of the compliance report and monetary relief paid by the Tripura government.

The commission said, ” When the issue came to the knowledge of the Tribal Welfare Department, it approached the CBSE but it was too late for them to accept their request. Action against the negligent principal and the teacher had been taken and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against them.” Last year, the commission took a cognisance of the matter on the basis of the complaint received on May 5. The commission observations clearly indicate that the matter comes under the violation of rights to education and equal opportunity for the 15 students.