A 23-year-old woman who was abducted from a road near Faridabad’s sector 16 area on Saturday and allegedly gang-raped, when she was on her way home from the office in a moving car, before being dumped on the roadside near the petrol pump in Sikri village. Probing into the matter, Faridabad Police have issued the picture of scorpio jeep seen in the CCTV footage. According to police claim, the car seen in the footage is the same which was used the culprits, sketches of the accused are also released. Police have appealed the public to recognise the car and have started looking other ways to solve the matter.

According to the police report, 4 men pulled the girl into the Scorpio car and drove towards Palwal before being dumped on the roadside. Soon after the incident, woman’s colleagues informed the police about the woman’s abduction. Police team have also been dispatched to different directions across the town for rescue and security was tightened at check-points. The victim has revealed to the police that the men took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle and switched off her mobile phone. The woman has bruises all over her body, a crime branch officer said.

Police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Against Women) Pooja Dabla to probe into this matter. “The medical examination of the woman has been conducted confirming the assault. Her statement before the magistrate has also been recorded. The probe so far has revealed that the culprits were four in number and were not known to the victim. The matter is under investigation,” said Ms. Dabla.