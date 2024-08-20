Fatehpur Toddler Chews Baby Snake Thinking It’s A Toy, Escapes Unscathed

In Jamuhar village, Fatehpur district, a one-year-old child named Riansh was playing on the roof when a baby snake unexpectedly appeared. Mistaking the snake for a toy, the child picked it up and began playing with it. Tragically, Riansh ended up biting and chewing the snake, resulting in the creature’s death.

The incident came to light when the child’s mother noticed what was happening. In a panic, she quickly removed the snake from her child’s mouth and rushed him to the Fatehpur Community Health Center. The child received prompt medical attention from doctors, who confirmed that he was in good health and that the snake was not venomous.

This type of snake is commonly found during the rainy season, which provided some relief to the family. The incident, which occurred last Saturday, has since gone viral, with videos circulating online. The family and medical professionals are relieved that Riansh is unharmed by the encounter.

