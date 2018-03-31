Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Prahlad Joshi was booked for making offensive comments against Muslims. Joshi made a statement while he was the at the house of Guru Sidappa, a resident of Hubli who was murdered this month by unknown miscreants. He has been under the spotlight for mishandling Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah's speech in Kannada at the rally in Davanagere district's Challakere.

Just ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Prahlad Joshi was booked on Saturday, March 31, for making offensive comments against Muslims. Joshi had allegedly told the press that weapons were being stored in a mosque. An FIR was lodged against Prahlad Joshi by Mohammed Hanif at Kasba police station in Hubli district of Karnataka.

Earlier on Saturday, Amit Shash visited the Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mysuru. Slamming the Congress party, Shah said elections will turn out as a shocker for the Siddaramaiah government.Aiming at the state government he said, “Time has come to an end and he (Sidddaramaiah) would be mistaken if he thought that saffron ideology could be stalled by unleashing violence against BJP and RSS workers.” After splashing saffron colour in Tripura the Narendra Modi-led government is making full efforts to set a stage to win the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

