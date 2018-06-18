The situation of floods in North East India remains grim with Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Mizoram being affected due heavy rainfall over the past few weeks. Scores of people residing in the region have been shifted to relief camps organised by the state government. Central Water Commission said that the situation will get more worsen in the next 2-3 days as the water level in the Brahmaputra river will touch the danger level causing more flooding in the region.

Deadly floods, heavy rainfall and landslides lashed a couple of northeastern states in the past week, claiming scores of lives in Manipur, Assam and Tripura. According to a report, more than 20 people have died in the flash floods and rainfall-induced landslides in Tripura and Manipur and around 30000 people residing in the region were rescued from the flood-affected region in Assam and Tripura. On June 17, a total of 8 tonnes of relief material were dispatched to the victims in Kailashahar and Hailakandi area by the Indian Air Force.

As per the Central Water Commission report, the water level of river Brahmaputra is rising by 4 to 5 cms per hour and is expected to touch the danger level in the coming days. Notably, the electricity supply in these flood-affected regions has been cut-off. Schools, colleges and offices have also remained close in many pockets of the region. The report further suggests that more than 4.5 lakh people have been affected at 6 districts due to the current wave of floods in Assam region. Some of the worst-hit areas in the district are Wangoi, Lamphel, Iroishemba, Lamsang, Patsoi and Konthoujam.

On Sunday, the NDRF team along with SDRF rescued 6000 people at Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts. Due to excessive flooding, over one lakh have been displaced and have been given shelter at temporary relief camps organised by the state government. As many as 430 people were evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai and Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West District of Manipur earlier this week.

Not only that, the Indian Army has also rescued more than 950 people from Kailashahar, Indiranagar, Fatikroy, Santail, Kumarghat in Tripura. Over 1500 victims are living in relief camps at Kailashahar.

On June 17, 2018, Prime Minister assured all the state Chief ministers from flood-affected regions that the Centre will make all efforts to provide assistance to them in order to bring the situation under control. The announcement from PM Modi came while he was addressing the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.

