Flood Crisis In Telangana: 100 Villages Inundated, 99 Train Cancellations Amid Torrential Rains

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to severe flooding, loss of life, and widespread disruption. Both states have been grappling with relentless downpours over the past few days, causing rivers to swell and inundating major cities such as Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Emergency Response and Coordination

In response to the crisis, emergency meetings were convened by the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, K. Chandrashekar Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu, to assess the damage and coordinate rescue efforts.

The situation in Telangana’s Khammam district is particularly dire, with 110 villages submerged under floodwaters. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar reported that 119 people are stranded on hillocks and rooftops, awaiting rescue. Among those trapped are individuals on Prakash Nagar and Azmeera Thanda hillocks, as well as those stranded in buildings throughout the area.

National Disaster Response Force Deployment

To aid in the rescue operations, nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to Telangana from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam. These teams have been mobilized following directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Widespread Damage in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, severe flooding has particularly affected Vijayawada. The Rama Krishna Puram area is heavily submerged, with houses and vehicles underwater. The NDRF and local police are actively involved in rescue operations, relocating affected residents to temporary shelters.

Key Points on the Flood Situation

School Closures: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad on Monday, September 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety.

Weather Warnings: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warnings for parts of Telangana, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in districts like Adilabad and Mahabubnagar over the coming days.

Khammam District Crisis: Khammam district remains one of the worst-hit areas, with extensive flooding affecting 110 villages. Over 100 people are stranded on hillocks and rooftops, awaiting rescue.

Infrastructure Damage: Floodwaters have washed away portions of railway tracks and caused the collapse of several houses. In Mogalrajapuram, Andhra Pradesh, a woman was killed when a rock fell on her house due to the rains.

Waterlogging in Cities: Hyderabad and Vijayawada have both experienced severe waterlogging. Hyderabad saw widespread flooding from overnight rainfall, while Vijayawada’s Rama Krishna Puram area was submerged.

Casualties and Missing Persons: In Telangana, a woman was reported dead after her car was swept away in Mahabubabad district; her father is still missing. Additionally, two family members are feared drowned in Khammam district after their house wall collapsed.

Railway Disruptions: The heavy rainfall has led to the cancellation of 99 trains, partial cancellation of four trains, and diversion of 54 trains. Flooding and breaches in the railway tracks have stranded five trains between Kazipet and Vijayawada, prompting officials to evacuate passengers and provide them with necessities.

IMD Forecast: The IMD has forecasted continued heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning for the next five days in isolated areas across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, further worsening the situation.

Conclusion

The ongoing severe weather conditions have left Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a state of crisis, with significant impacts on infrastructure, public safety, and daily life. Authorities are working tirelessly to manage the situation, with rescue operations underway and preventive measures being implemented to mitigate further damage. The coming days will be crucial as both states navigate the challenges posed by the relentless monsoon rains.

