Unknown miscreants attacked two people during their meal in Rajasthan's Bhilwara city, and their bike was set on fire.

Following a violent incident in the city’s Sanganer area yesterday night, internet connections in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, were blocked for 24 hours on Thursday, according to district collector Ashish Modi. According to the district collector, at least two people were attacked while eating food by unknown people.

“Their bike was also set on fire.” “We are looking into it,” he replied. It is still unclear whether this was a case of communal violence.

Several cases of religious conflicts have been reported in India in recent weeks, particularly in Rajasthan. On Eid, clashes erupted in Jodhpur, prompting the authorities to impose a curfew and shut down the internet.

Several portions of town were under curfew until Wednesday, and mobile internet connectivity remained unavailable, according to authorities.

Nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the Eid violence in Jodhpur, according to Rajasthan police. The BJP, according to CM Ashok Gehlot, is to accountable for the violence.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was implemented last month in the Rajasthan district of Karauli following incidences of stone pelting during a religious procession. The fights reportedly injured 35 people, one of whom was critically injured.