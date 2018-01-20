According to parents of the students, the primary school in Anupperpalayam area does not have a playground and there is no arrangement of the meals for the students. The school also lacks clean toilets and sometimes students play in the class in the absence of a proper place to play,

A government school in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has just one teacher and one headmaster to cater to 120 students. The parents of the students enrolled in primary school in Anupperpalayam area have complained that the facilities provided by the school are not up to the mark. “The facilities at the school are not up to the mark. There is only one teacher and one headmaster for all the 120 students of classes 1 to 5,” one concerned parent told news agency ANI.

According to the parents, the school does not have a playground and there is no arrangement of the meals for the students. The school also lacks clean toilets and sometimes students play in the class in the absence of a proper place to play, the parents alleged. They also expressed concern over the safety of their children. However, the school authorities in their defence have said that due to unavailability of teachers, they are not able to provide quality education to the students. Despite several petitions given to the school, nothing has been done in this regard.

As many as 38 schools were closed across 12 districts in Tamil Nadu in the last three years, according to a report by Times of India. The report also said around 155 schools across 15 districts, including Chennai, Vellore, Salem and Trichy, were on the verge of closure. A report by District Information System for Education (DISE) for the year 2015-2016 said that while 10,592 schools in Karnataka had three classrooms, 14,064 had two classrooms, 2,083 had one classroom and 164 schools had no classrooms at all.