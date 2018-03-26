A 6-year-old boy, named Naitik Gour died on Sunday, March 26 after 6 days of being locked in a school car for many hours in Hoshangabad district, Madhya Pradesh. The boy was in school director Nitin Gour's car, where he was locked. The school director admitted that the boy was left in the vehicle. Nitin locked the vehicle and left for Hoshangabad, leaving the boy, Naitik in the car.

Naitik Gour, a 6-year-old boy died of Sai International School in Dolariya town of breathing complications on Sunday, March 26 after 6 days of being locked in a school car for many hours in Hoshangabad district, Madhya Pradesh. The young died in a Bhopal hospital where he was brought on March 20 in an unconscious state. The son's father spoke to the media, and said, "The school authorities killed my son. They left my son in the car for four hours and their negligence killed him."

A doctor who did not wish to be identified said, "The boy was in a state of shock with breathing problem and in a critical condition. We put him on a respirator but could not save him."

According to police station head constable Ramakant Pandey of TT Nagarin Bhopal, there is a zero FIR yet on the case and forwarded the case to the concerned police station. A zero FIR can be filed anywhere by the victim, his/her family members and the complaint can, later on, be transferred to the appropriate police station for an investigation. On February 6, a 5-year-old boy was abducted from his school bus, Delhi Police’s crime branch rescued the child after a fierce gunbattle with kidnappers at around 1 am.

