On Friday, Narendra Modi government handed over a new responsibility to former Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel. Anandiben Patel will be the new Governor of Madhya Pradesh. She will replace current Governor Om Prakash Kohli. Anandiben Patel was appointed as the first woman chief minister of Gujarat in 2014. She took the chair after Narendra Modi got elected as the Prime Minister of India. In 2016, she resigned from the post of Gujarat’s Chief Minister and handed over the power to Vijay Rupani.

She was the cabinet minister for education in the BJP-led government in Gujarat from 2002 to 2007. In 2016, she resigned from the post of Gujarat’s CM. It was speculated that her handling of the Patidar reservation agitation and Dalit protests in the state were the reasons behind her resignation. As her administration failed to curb the agitation, the BJP paid a heavy price in the local body elections. Later, her administration was accused of wasting time in taking action in the Una incident where Dalit boys were flogged in public.

Om Prakash Kohli is Governor of Gujarat and a former member of Rajya Sabha. He was president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1999-2000. He served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2000. He has been the president of the Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA) and of the ABVP. Om prakash kohli holds the office of Governor of Madhya Pradesh from 8 September 2016 till date.