On Wednesday, a quack in Rajasthan burnt an infant with acid in order to treat her high fever. The victim was later rushed to a hospital where she was referred to the district hospital. The doctor treating her at the hospital filed a complaint with police after which the fraudulent healer was detained and was presented before the court. The police said that the accused was later sent to the jail.

A fraudulent healer or a quack from Rajasthan was arrested by police on Friday for causing acid burns to a one-month-old infant in the name of treatment. The incident took place on Wednesday in Sawai Madhopur after the father of victim rushed her to a quack in Binowa colony following high fever. As per reports, the quack, identified as Premvati Devi, had caused severe acid burn on one-month-old Riyanshu in order to cure him. However, just a few hours after the father brought him home, infant’s health started to deteriorate.

Failing to get the child cured by the quack, the father then took the child to HD Soni Hospital on Thursday. According to a report by HT, the doctor at the hospital then transferred the child to the district government hospital in Rajasthan. The chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Sawai Madhopur, TR Meena, was also informed about the incident in order to ensure smooth treatment for the infant. At the government hospital, the doctor looking after the child filed a complaint with the police in the matter, following which the Premvati Devi was taken into custody.

Talking to HT, the investigating officer, Nemi Chand said that the accused was presented before the district court on Friday and was later sent to jail. Commenting on the matter, the doctor looking after the infant claimed that a similar was reported again on Friday where a 6-month-old suffered severe acid burns. Reacting to the existence of quacks in the area, CMHO said that a letter, requesting legal action against all quacks, has been written to the Superintendent of police. Reports suggest that the following incident has again highlighted the shortage of medical facilities in remote areas where the ruling government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised basic health and medical facilities.

