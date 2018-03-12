A bizarre incident has been reported in a village of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where suddenly 11 thousand volt electric current was supplied, due which 1 B tech student lost his life and 4 other people of the same village got critically injured. Electricity board officials have stated that the incident happened due to a fault in the main line. A check of 5 lakh rupees has been given as compensation to the family of deceased and other injured are admitted to the hospital for the treatment.

A bizarre incident has been reported in a village of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where suddenly 11 thousand volt electric current was supplied, due which 1 B tech student lost his life and 4 other people of the same village got critically injured. Many household appliances including Television, fridge and mobile phones busted because of high voltage electricity supply in 100 houses of Kaun Patti area of Meerut on Sunday. The incident resulted in the killing of 20 year old student. As per reports, a house was also set on fire due to the explosion in electronic appliances.

Electricity board officials have stated that the incident happened due to a fault in mainline. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar stated that all appliances in use at the time of fault were charred. The person who died is identified as Satendra das, who was plugging in his phone charger and charger exploded which resulted in on the spot death. While other people who tried to use electric appliances who got serious injuries. Another person from the same village received 70% burn injuries.

Chief engineer of Paschimanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVLN) SB Yadav said that the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and the investigation is underway in the case. Engineers are trying to detect the exact reason behind the fault. The Chief engineer also stated that check of 5 lakh rupees has been given as compensation to the family of deceased and other injured are admitted to the hospital for the treatment. Villagers also did a massive protest with the dead body of the deceased, against the administration and blocked the National Highway NH- 119 for several hours.

