In yet incident of violence being reported from West Bengal's Raiganj, BJP's state unit has alleged that TMC workers are attacking its cadre to restrict them from filing nominations in the upcoming panchayat elections. Congress has also alleged the ruling TMC attacking their workers. The recent violence caught on camera, which clearly shows that unidentified miscreants are thrashing workers belong to BJP.

After Asansol communal violence, fresh violence is being reported from West Bengal’s Raiganj. BJP’s state unit has alleged that TMC attacked its party workers when they were on their way to file the nomination papers in the panchayat elections. Meanwhile, BJP is not the sole party that has alleged TMC for an attack on its party cadre, earlier the Congress had alleged the same. After clashes broke out between both parties, a video of the incident came out in public, which clearly shows that BJP workers are being dragged and thrashed by unidentified miscreants, which saffron party claim that they belong to ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. In the video, miscreants can be clearly seen carrying arms and bombs in the public, several rounds were also fired.

Following the incident, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that I condemn the attack by TMC on our party workers. This is not the first instance of violence being reported from Raiganj, last month, a 52-year-old south Dinajpur Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by some of his party workers. Issuing a statement, BJP said that it will move to Supreme Court seeking protection for its candidates contesting panchayat elections. As announced by the state election commission, panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held in 3 phases on 1, 3 and 5 May.

Today Bengal is bleeding. Those interested to file their nomination are beaten, stabbed, their family members threatened. Bengal democracy has been raped by Bengal govt. Bengal's people have been raped in name of democracy: Mukul Roy, BJP after meeting State Election Commission pic.twitter.com/aTVb4TaqiK — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

We are not scared of election (Panchayat election). We will knock at the doors of the Court only for getting some sorts of direction to file our nomination. TMC is scared so they don't want to go into election: Mukul Roy, BJP after meeting State Election Commission pic.twitter.com/PTILgGRE0u — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Even yesterday, BJP’s Murshidabad president Gourishankar Ghosh and his supporters were beaten by miscreants when they visited the Block Development Officer (BDO) office to collect nomination papers. Before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, panchayat polls assumes great significance in the state as BJP is trying to expand its footprint, especially after Tripura victory in the red bastion. Reports of clashes between ruling TMC and BJP have come out in the recent days from all over the state. Taking action on the complaints by the opposition parties, Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi on Tuesday summoned senior government officials.

The Asansol-Raniganj belt witnessed communal clashes over the Ram Navami celebrations carried out by saffron outfits, resulting in the death of 1 person and left two police officers injured. Internet services have been suspended till April 4 and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) are still in forces in both the towns.

