A 16-year-old boy was abducted and killed by his friends for ransom in Ghaziabad. The victim went missing for four days and was given sedative by the accused. The reason behind the crime was to extort money from the victim's parents as the accused had to pay off a loan amount.

In midst of the chaos going on in the country, there has been another incident reportedly that has left us shocked. A 16-year-old boy was abducted and thrashed to death by his 17-year-old friend along with two others, who were involved in the conspiracy of abducting and demanding ransom for the boy’s parents in Ghaziabad. The body of the boy, who went missing for four days, was recovered from Greater Noida on Friday. According to reports, police said that they have apprehended the victim’s friend and the prime accused in the murder, 19-year-old Virat Sharma, who hails from Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Moreover, police said that the third accused, also a resident of Vijay Nagar in the city who is on the run. Reports say that the victim identified as Ayush Sharma was a student of St Francis School at Indirapuram studying in the 9th standard. It has been learned that one of the accused is a student of Class 10 from another school at Indirapuram, who became Ayush’s friend recently. The minor accused is also Virat and Vishal’s friend, who met Ayush on April 10. They came to know that Ayush belongs to a well-off family, and that is when they planned to extort money from Ayush’s parents by abducting him initially.

Ghaziabad: Class 10th student along with his two friends allegedly killed a Class 9th student and then hid his body in mud. Two arrested, one absconding. Accused had kidnapped the victim for money and were forcing him to demand ransom from his family when the incident took place pic.twitter.com/3zwf5HuiZm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2018

Talking about the reason behind the crime, senior SP Ghaziabad, Vaibhav Krishna said, “Virat had to repay a loan of Rs 2.3 lakh. After the four met at Indirapuram on April 10, Virat saw that the victim came from a well-off family and hatched a plan to extort money from the victim’s family. The three then met Ayush again on April 13 and sought his help in converting some computer files to PDF format. Since the victim was passionate about IT, he accepted the offer.” Reports also say that the three accused took Ayush to an isolated place on a motorcycle and drugged him. When asked about why they killed the minor, the prime accused said, “He sustained injuries to his head and got unconscious. We were afraid that our plan would be revealed, so we bludgeoned him to death.”

Meanwhile, seeing that Ayush didn’t return home, his parents went to police station to lodge a complaint. However, the victim’s father Pramod Sharma revealed that he never got a direct call for the ransom from the accused. He tried calling them but their phones remained switched off.

