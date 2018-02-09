The incident took place when only the mother was present in the house. The accused killed the 1-year-old child because she was constantly crying for milk. The incident took place in Dhar village, which is almost 30 kilometres from state capital Madhya Pradesh. After sometime, when the lady didn't return, the locals opened the house and were left pale-faced seeing the infant lying dead in the pool of blood.

In a spine-chilling incident from Madhya Pradesh that has sent shockwaves across the nation, a mother was arrested by the police after she killed her 1-year-old daughter by slitting her throat with a sickle. The shocking incident took place on Thursday, February 8. Reports suggest that the mother killed the daughter after she was constantly crying for milk. While the incident took place, only the mother was present in the house. The accused has been identified as Anita, who recently got married in her village.

The neighbours residing in the village became suspicious after the loud cries of the child were abruptly silenced. Later, the neighbours also witnessed the lady coming out of the house leaving her child behind in the house alone. After some time, when the lady didn’t return, the locals opened the house and were left pale-faced seeing the infant lying dead in the pool of blood. Reports suggested that the lady had gone to their relative’s house. Commenting on the matter, the police officer said, “The child was crying for milk and the mother was working in the kitchen. She got irritated and lost her temper. She took the sickle and struck her, killing her instantly”.