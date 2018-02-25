The accused mother was identified as Neha, who is reportedly a resident of Delhi's Vinod Pur. The incident took place on February 23. The matter was highlighted after the family failed to locate the 25-day-child and filed a missing complaint with the police on Friday. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that after being interrogated, the mother of the daughter accepted to the crime and later revealed the location where she had dumped her 25-day daughter.

In a spine-chilling incident being reported from Delhi, a 25-day old girl died after she was dumped in the garbage by her mother. As per reports, the young mother had dumped her newly born daughter in a garbage dump after being furious over her continuous wails. The accused mother was identified as Neha, who is reportedly a resident of Delhi’s Vinod Pur. The incident took place on February 23. The matter was highlighted after the family failed to locate the 25-day-child and filed a missing complaint with the police on Friday.

Taking the cognizance of the missing complaint, the Delhi police soon pressed into action. While talking to the neighbours about the missing child, police found that a witness saw Neha throwing something in the garbage dump. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that after being interrogated, the mother of the daughter accepted to the crime and later revealed the location where she had dumped her 25-day daughter. Accepting to her crimes, the mother said that she threw her daughter due to anger and frustration over looking after the baby girl.

Soon after knowing the dumping location, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the infant from the garbage dump. Picking the girl from the dump, the infant was rushed to the nearest LBS hospital. A doctor attending the child stated that since she was thrown with a force she had sustained a fracture of the skull and other injuries. Following her unstable health condition, the child was later shifted to the Gruru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) where she died. The mother of the infant has been arrested and investigations are underway. The following incident not only highlights the cruel human nature but also brings out a part where women are forced to get married at an early age and have kids, what is never looked is, if they are ready for this kind of responsibility or not.

