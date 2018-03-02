In the row of investigation in Gauri Lankesh murder case Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken a man in custody for questioning in the investigation related to the murder. Accuse has been identified as the KT Naveen Kumar in allegations of keeping illegal bullets and weapons. KT Naveen Kumar was taken into custody by SIT of the Karnataka Police for questioning related to the case.

In the row of investigation in Gauri Lankesh murder case Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken a man in custody for questioning in the investigation related to the murder. SIT and Bengaluru Police has taken a 37-year-old man into custody in relation to Kannada journalist-activist on Friday. “KT Naveen Kumar was taken into custody by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police for questioning,” says SIT Investigating Officer MN Anucheth. Accuse has been identified as the KT Naveen Kumar in allegations of keeping illegal bullets and weapons.

Gauri Lankesh was a Kannada Journalist and editor of “Lankesh Patrike.” Who was assassinated outside her residence in the Bengaluru. The murder of the 55-year-old editor in the IT hub of Bengaluru on September 5 has derived huge condemnation for the ruling government and has also questioned the safety of the journalists, performing their duties. The horrific incident was captured by CCTV cameras at Gauri Lankesh’s home. However, since the killers donned helmets, their identities were hidden. As per reports, the captured CCTV footage, showed the suspected killer roaming around the senior journalist’s house twice on the day of the killing.

Sources said that the recce was allegedly done outside Lankesh’s home once at 3 PM and then again at 7 PM by a person wearing a white shirt and a black helmet. The matter was escalated, after Lankesh’s murder started to drop out hints linking it to the murder of MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead at his home in the Dharwad region of the state in 2015.

