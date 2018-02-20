A four-year-old girl died after she jumped off from the 10th floor of the building in Ghaziabad. The child was left alone at home by her parents. The father was away at work while mother was in a beauty-parlour. After the matter came to light, the girl was rushed to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

According to reports, the four-year-old girl was alone at home; her father was away at work in his shop while her mother was at a beauty-parlour (Image for representation)

In a horrendous incident, a four-year-old girl, who was left alone at home by parents, died after she jumped off from the 10th floor of the building in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. The incident took place in the Indirapuram’s Jaipuria Sunrise Greens Society on Monday evening. As per reports, the girl was peeping down from the balcony of her apartment and fell down after her feet slipped off the chair, she was standing on. After the matter came to light, the girl was rushed to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

According to reports, the four-year-old girl was alone at home; her father was away at work in his shop while her mother was at a beauty-parlour. The deceased also had an older sister who was attending her tuitions. The deceased dragged a chair towards the balcony and was reportedly trying to peep down from the building. Suddenly, her feet slipped and she fell down from the balcony of the apartment. According to society’s security guard, It seemed like something fell off the building. When he went to pick it up, he witnessed the little girl who was badly injured after falling down from the top of the building. He took her to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The whole society has been shocked by the frightening incident. In a similar incident, police booked the parents for the death of a toddler who was killed in a blaze. The police arrested the parents and the owner of the house for leaving the toddler alone unsupervised at home. The BMC also issued a show-cause notice to the society.

