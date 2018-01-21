The Ghaziabad couple had scripted a robbery to claim the insurance money to save their dwindling business. However, they luck ran as they were arrested on Saturday from their home in Nehru Nagar. The couple had filed a false complaint about a fake robbery. The complaint file with police, she claimed that garments worth Rs 50 lakh had been stolen from their boutique some 10 days back.

There have been several instances where people have tried to claim the insurance through a scripted tragedy, and most of us are pretty aware that how it ends. In a recent case being reported from Uttar Pradesh, a couple was arrested by the Ghaziabad police for scripting a fake robbery in order to claim the insurance money. As per reports, the couple had filed a complaint with the police claiming that they were robbed of Rs 50 lakh worth of garments from their boutique some 10 days back.

The accused were identified as Archana Singh and her husband Prem Veer. The couple had been facing losses in their business for quite some time. They had been running the boutique near their house for 4 years. The couple had insured their business with Oriental Insurance Company for Rs 45 lakh. As per sources, in order to retrieve the insurance money, the duo planned to a fake robbery at the boutique. Meanwhile, during the investigation when the police examined the CCTV footage from the cameras installed near the area, they detained some suspects and interrogated them. After being interrogated, the suspects named the couple along with their maternal uncle.

Reports suggested that the detained suspects were the daily wage workers who were hired by the uncle of the couple to transfer the garments. As per reports, Archana had lodged a robbery complaint with the police on January 10. In the complaint filed Archana alleged that garments worth Rs 50 lakh were stolen from her boutique. Commenting on the matter, SP (City) Akash Tomar said, “During the investigation, we came to know that the couple had got done insurance for the shop and also found that their business was not doing well. They had married off their daughter in November 2017 for which they spent a lot of money. We checked footage from CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas and detained a few persons who revealed the owners’ names.”

The officer further added that the uncle involved, Gajpal, had earlier been in the prison in connection with the murder of his wife. According to reports, on the night of January 9, Gajpal and Prem Veer along with the two persons moved the garments kept in cloth bags inside the shop. Gajpal and Prem Veer also covered their faces. The couple was arrested from their house in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad. However, the uncle is still said to be missing.