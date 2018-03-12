According to police, a 38-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being allegedly bludgeoned by her 18-year-old daughter on March 9. The victim's father has filed a complaint against his daughter and her teacher. According to the complaint, both of them were in a gay relationship and wanted to run away together.

In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, a 38-year-old woman died after her 18-year-old daughter allegedly bludgeoned her with rods on March 9, said police. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman was allegedly in a relationship with her female teacher. After attacking her mother with sticks and rods, the daughter fled the spot leaving her mother bleeding heavily behind. The mother was rushed to nearby hospital where she succumbed after two days.

The victim’s father has filed a complaint against his daughter and her teacher. According to the complaint, both of them were in a gay relationship and wanted to run away together. The victim’s husband has filed a complaint at the Kavi Nagar police station. The husband alleged that the daughter attacked her mother on March 9, when both of them were alone at home. According to victim’s husband, his daughter and her teacher were in a relationship from last three months and the family had objected to it. It was their younger daughter who called the police and helped her father to take her mother to the nearby hospital.

ALSO READ: Watch Delhi Police brutally beats citizens during sealing drive in national capital

The father also said that his girl had earlier tried to run away with the same teacher two months ago. But, with the help of police, they brought her back. Meanwhile, the teacher stays alone as she is separated from her husband and lives alone. The father also revealed that he made his daughter drop out from the school in Class 11 after he got to know about her relationship with the female teacher, who was employed at the same school. The police lodged an FIR under IPC section 304, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, against the 18-year-old and her teacher.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Mukherjee Nagar road accident case: 2 dead, 3 critically injured

ALSO READ: Theni fire: 9 succumb to severe burns, 15 rescued so far; IAF conducts search and rescue operations

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App