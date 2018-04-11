A girl's burning body was found in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Tuesday, April 11. The upper portion of her body was totally burnt. Locals of the near village in Pakur district saw the burning body and then informed the police. The police suspect that the victim was gang-raped and was later destroyed the evidence.

In a mysterious circumstance, a girl’s burning body was found in Jharkhand’s Pakur district on Tuesday, April 11. The police have suspected that the girl was gang-raped before she was murdered and then later set ablaze in order to cover the crime. The girl appeared to be in her 20s. According to media reports, her body was found when the police found the girl’s body in the nearby village. Unfortunately, her body was still burning. The upper portion of her body was totally burnt. Locals of the near village in Pakur district saw the burning body and then informed the police.

The police suspect that the victim was gang-raped and was later destroyed the evidence. Shravan Kumar, the sub-divisional police officer, said that the post-mortem report would tell if the girl was burnt alive or gang-raped. The police officer also said that the woman does not seem to be from the village, it suspects that she was brought from outside the village.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) crime against women has been doubled over the last decade. As many as 2.24 million the crime against women were reported over the past 10 years. Strikingly, 26 crimes against women have reported in every hour or one complaint in every 2 minutes. The major crime committed against women across the country is Cruelty by husbands and relatives under section 498-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with as many as 909,713 cases reported over the last decade or every 10 hours.

