Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik has submitted his resignation to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. The Goa party chief cited inspiration from Rahul Gandhi's 84th Congress plenary session speech to stepped down from his post. 71-year-old former Rajya Sabha MP said he wants young leaders to come ahead. Naik said the new party chief should maintain a balance between the legislative wing and state Congress leadership.

Inspired by the party’s President Rahul Gandhi speech at 84th Congress plenary session, Shantaram Naik, Goa Congress chief resigned from his post. The Goa chief has cited inspiration from Rahul Gandhi’s words, in which he said the Congress party should allow the younger generation to come ahead and lead the party. 71-year-old former Rajya Sabha parliamentarian said it was unappropriated to hold the post as it breaks the path for younger leaders to come ahead. Following the resignation, the Goa Congress leader said my services will always be available to the party and its leader.

Naik submits his resignation to the Rahul and Sonia Gandhi through email. Naik added that I want to start the change from myself and break the long existing tradition of holding the post even at older age. Speaking about his resignation, Naik said. “Rahul Gandhi’s speech inspired me a lot and I liked the way he talked about the younger generation to come forward. Asked about the best person to take over this post and his successor, Naik said, “the party high command will decide the best suitable person to hold this post, but the senior Congress leader refused to name any individual from the party.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu a secular state, Rath Yatra can’t shake communal harmony: Rajinikanth

He said the ideal candidates should complete two conditions, have been a party worker for at least 10 years and should have great love and affection for the party. It’s a step ahead to build new Congress with talented young party workers and to break the wall between the senior leadership of the party and a normal young worker.

Speaking of his expectation from party’s new state chief, Naik said, the new party chief should maintain a balance between the legislative wing and state Congress leadership. Last year, in Assembly elections February 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, but the BJP managed to crack state’s arithmetic calculation. After which, then state party chief and former Chief Minister Luizinho Falerio resigned following which Naik took over.

ALSO READ: Mosul kidnapping: Government has misled the 39 families who lost their relatives, says sole survivor Harjit Masih

ALSO READ: Inconsolable families of dead 39 Indians slam government for keeping them in dark

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App