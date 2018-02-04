Goa Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat in connection with Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam case. According to the 700-page charge sheet, the former Chief Minister had allegedly condoned the delay of the mining lease renewal application of a mining company overruling negative observations of two IAS officers concerned with the department.

A Goa Police SIT probing the Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam on Saturday filed a charge sheet against former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and others in yet another case of illegally condoning a delay in renewing a mining lease. A spokesperson for the Special Investigation Team, which functions under the Crime Branch, said that statements of 25 witnesses had been recorded in the 700-page charge sheet. “Accused Digamber Kamat, then Chief Minister of Goa and Mining Minister (2007-2012) had condoned delay for renewal of a mining lease, by overruling observations of two IAS officers… The state government had no powers to condone delay as per law.

“Taking advantage of illegal condonation, the leaseholders entered into an agreement with Magnum minerals thereby transferring the rights of the lease, without the approval of state and central government and were allowed to mine iron ore with the blessings of Kamat,” the spokesperson said. The charge sheet also states that the illegal condonation of delay caused a loss of Rs. 135 crore to the state exchequer. Former Goa Mines Secretary and Indian Administrative Service officer Rajiv Yaduvanshi, who is currently attached to the Delhi government, has already turned approver in the case.

Kamat, who is presently a Congress legislator, has already been charge-sheeted by the SIT, in yet another similar case last month. Rajiv Yaduvanshi, then Principal Secretary Mines, has turned government approver in the case. The Goa Police have booked the former Chief Minister Kamat under sections 49(i) (I-A), 19, r/w section 21(1)(2) of the MMDR Act 1957, 120 B and 420 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7,8,9,10,11,12,13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.