A national-level karate champion, Neha Jangra beat up a Haryana traffic policeman in Rohtak when he tried to sexually assault her on a shared auto-rickshaw on late Thursday evening, April 5. The incident took place when she was returning back home from after her session at the Karate Academy around 7 pm when the cop identified as Yaseen, took the same auto-rickshaw. Neha with the help of the auto-rickshaw driver rushed to the nearest women’s police station with the accused by dragging him, though he tried his best to run away.

National-level karate champion Neha Jangra beat up a Haryana traffic policeman in Rohtak when he tried to sexually assault her on a shared auto-rickshaw on late Thursday evening

Neha Jangra, 21, a national-level karate champion beat up a Haryana traffic policeman in Rohtak when he tried to sexually assault her on a shared auto-rickshaw on late Thursday evening, April 5. The traffic cop was charged with sexual harassment and was taken into custody on Friday, confirmed Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain. She represented Haryana at the 10th National Level Open Karate Championship 2017, which was held in December in Margao, Goa and had also won a gold medal.

The incident took place when she was returning back home from after her Karate Academy around 7 pm when the cop identified as Yaseen, took the same auto-rickshaw. The accused started harassing Neha as soon as she boarded the auto-rickshaw since she was the only passenger. Neha claimed that the traffic cop asked her for her phone number. When she refused, he targeted her and said he was asking friendship only. This statement infuriated her and she then slapped him twice and pushed him into the corner, 21-year-old Neha told TOI.

#Rohtak girl repeatedly slaps traffic policeman after he harassed her by asking for friendship & her number, during a ride in a shared auto. Girl was returning from Karate classes when incident took place. Police says traffic policeman has been suspended & probe is on. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/5AxSVrbrHV — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

ALSO READ: Couple having sex in car arrested by Gurugram police after their neighbors complain

Neha with the help of the auto-rickshaw driver rushed to the nearest women’s police station with the accused by dragging him, though he tried enough to run away. Taken aback by the SHO, inspector Sunita Devi, she said, “To my surprise, the woman SHO, inspector Sunita Devi asked me to not escalate the matter and offered to humiliate the cop for sexually harassing me in uniform.” The matter was resolved later on Friday afternoon when a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the constable.

ALSO READ: Psycho Pune techie threatens to kill daughter; beats wife unconscious over uneven roti

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App