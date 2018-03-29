The investigations in the Gomti riverfront project began soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took to the chair of the chief minister of the state. The Samajwadi Party government tried to uplift the riverfront and in the process, they spent around Rs 1513 crore. The following attraction situated in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow was constructed by Samajwadi Party. Taking the cognizance of reports, ED has also registered a money laundering case on Thursday.

Coming out as the latest development in the Gomti River Front case, the investigating Electoral Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case on Thursday morning. In the case filed, the ED has named at least eight engineers belonging to irrigation department. The following attraction situated in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow was constructed by Samajwadi Party under the leadership of its young gun, Akhilesh Yadav. The investigations in the Gomti riverfront project began soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took to the chair of the chief minister of the state.

Earlier in June 2017, the UP Police had also filed an FIR against eight engineers of irrigation department in connection with alleged financial anomalies in the Gomti riverfront project, which was a pet project of Akhilesh Yadav. As per reports, the people named in the case filed by the ED are Haji Ali, Shiv Mangal Yadav, Akhil Raman, Kamleshwar Singh, MM Sharmok and others. Apart from UP Police and ED, CBI is also said to be investigating the Gomti Riverfront project.

As per complaints filed, the Samajwadi Party government tried to uplift the riverfront and in the process, they spent around Rs 1513 cr. During the process, several complaints were registered but no action was taken by then ruled Samajwadi Party. However, since the BJP came to the power it launched an unprecedented investigation in the project. Later it was found that the 90% of the total budget — around Rs 1437 cr — was sanctioned even before the work started. Reports suggested that government administrators along with engineers had a huge role in looting the money sanctioned for the Gomti River Front project. The reports also suggested that Gammon India Ltd one of the companies with the contract was a defaulter.

