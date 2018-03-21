Following the suggestion by Minister of State for Urban Affairs, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation may provide the concession to students and senior citizens commuters. Currently, fare prices are equal for all travellers irrespective of age and category. But, the minister also suggested that before implementing this scheme the DMRC should invent a technology which could restrict others to take disadvantage of this scheme. Last year, Delhi Metro hiked fare prices on the recommendations of FCC. DMRC in a response to RTI application said it has lost nearly 3 lakh commuters per day following the fare hike.

If everything goes well, students and senior citizens may get discount while travelling in Delhi Metro. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban affairs (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri has come up with a new idea that could provide financial relief to students and senior citizens. The minister has suggested Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), operating authority of Delhi Metro that a mechanism should be invented which could help students and senior citizens to spend less if they consider Delhi Metro as a medium of transport. As Puri suggested that the new idea could help the students and senior citizens to balance out the burden of last year’s fare hike.

But, to implement this new scheme, Delhi Metro authorities need to develop a new technology which ensures that discounted fare scheme should not be misused by others. Talking about the new scheme, Puri said, “The initiative should be considered as populist and that it would be within the framework of the law and no one should violate or take disadvantage of the new initiative. Currently, fare price is equal for all passengers travelling in the Delhi Metro irrespective of age and category. Last year, DMRC hiked the metro fares up to 100% across the multiple distance slabs following the 2-phase fare hike, which was implemented on the recommendation of Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

ALSO READ: Jayalalithaa death probe: Sasikala submits 55-page affidavit before panel; narrates sequence of events at Poes

The recent reports have suggested that post fare hike the number of short distance passengers travelling in the Delhi Metro have decreased. But, travellers taking a long journey on the Delhi Metro have increased. Puri said Delhi Metro can opt other ways to increase their revenue such as earning from the advertisements and commercial exploitation of the land. In a response to RTI application, DMRC replied that it had lost 3 lakh commuters per day following the fare hike, which also becomes a matter of confrontation between the Central and AAP led Delhi government.

ALSO READ: Farooq Abdullah slams divisive politics; says Lingayat decision taken keeping in mind Karnataka polls

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh police rescue 2 minors who were raped for 15 days; 7 arrested, 2 absconding

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App