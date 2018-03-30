A young doctor, Yagnadatta Rath has become a poster boy for Odisha’s healthcare system, after he outreached a hill and river in order to help a tribal woman, Sitadadu Raita. On Sunday, the tribal woman started walking for the Tumudibandha health centre with her husband and family members, however, could not walk after some point of time. This tribal region is influenced by Maoists.

This news that would make you smile, in the times of hatred and disharmony. A young doctor, Yagnadatta Rath has become a poster boy for Odisha’s healthcare system, after he walked hastily across a hill and waded a river in order to help a tribal woman, named Sitadadu Raita, who went into labour on the way to the hospital on foot in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday, March 24. Dr Rath works as an ad hoc doctor at Tumudibandha community health centre in Kandhamal. This tribal region is influenced by Maoists.

On Sunday, the tribal woman started walking for the Tumudibandha health centre with her husband and family members, however, could not walk after some point of time. Her husband had left her inside the dense forest with their relatives and raced to the house of Tumudibandha block development officer (BDO) for help. After reaching out to the health centre, Dr Rath set out for the forest in an ambulance. Unfortunately, the ambulance was stopped after covering 4 km. The rest of the way had to be covered on foot. Th tribal woman did deliver a baby girl, but her placenta had not come out.

The young doctor who did his MBBS from Bhubaneswar’s Institute of Medical Science and SUM Hospital claimed he was worried when he heard that Rita was coming all the way from Balam. His actions have been praised by social worker from Tumudibandha, Netra Manseth claimed, “He is an inspiration for doctors in our district.” In October 2017, Dr Omkar Hota, working in the Maoist violence-hit Malkangiri district, carried a tribal woman who was bleeding badly after childbirth for 10km on a cot.

