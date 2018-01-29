The matter came to light three months ago when the woman fell seriously ill and was admitted to a hospital. Reportedly, the woman got the HIV infection from her husband, who died due to some unknown disease. And after she got into the sexual contact with the men in her village, she infected all of them with the fatal virus.

In a brutal lesson taught by karma, at least 13 people in Bhathat block of Gorakhpur city, Uttar Pradesh were found to be contaminated with HIV virus after they asked for certain ‘bribes’ from a helpless widow, who just wanted her widow pension and ration card made. All the men, including pradhan of the village, are currently undergoing treatment for AIDS in Anti-Retroviral Therapy Center of BRD Medical College in the city.

According to reports, the woman lost her husband three years ago and was seeking her widow pension to make her ends meet but she got caught in the malign web of corrupt officials and individuals. Someone from the village promised her pension and took her to the village pradhan for help. On the pretext of providing her with the ration card and pension, the pradhan lured her into a sexual relationship with him. Not just the pradhan, over the course of three years, the woman was sexually exploited by 12 other men who made her the same promise of providing the financial aid that she was desperately seeking.

The matter came to light three months ago when the woman fell seriously ill and was admitted to a hospital. After the doctors said that the woman is suffering from AIDS, the news spread fast in the village. Alarmed at the news, the men who made sexual contact with the woman rushed to the hospital and got themselves checked. When the reports came out, all the 13 men were found to be with contaminated HIV.

