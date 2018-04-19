Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Gorakhpur police under the charges of attempt to murder after at least 60 children were killed in 2017 at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. Dr Kafeel, who was being treated at a Lucknow hospital, said that he was being framed by the Uttar Pradesh administration. Commenting on the health condition of her husband, Kafeel Khan’s wife said that his health is deteriorating and he has become very weak.

Dr Kafeel, who was being treated at a Lucknow hospital, said that he was being framed by the Uttar Pradesh administration

Taking the cognizance of several media reports, the Gorakhpur Jail authorities have shifted Dr Kafeel Khan to a district hospital for treatment. The following development comes in after his wife had alleged that her husband’s health condition is deteriorating but the jail authorities are not paying any importance to the doctor’s advice. Meanwhile, Dr Kafeel, who was being treated at a Lucknow hospital, said that he was being framed by the Uttar Pradesh administration. Ending his long-kept silence over the matter, he said, “Doctor was being falsely accused” in BRD Hospital tragedy.

Earlier, while talking to media, his wife alleged that the jail authorities have denied him the proper health treatment. Dr Khan was arrested by the Gorakhpur police under the charges of attempt to murder after at least 60 children were killed in 2017 at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place just a day after CM Yogi Adityanath had visited Gorakhpur. Kafeel’s wife had alleged, “My husband’s health is deteriorating. Doctors have said that the case must be referred to Lucknow, but it the jail administration is not executing the orders. I fear for my husband’s life.”

I am being framed by the administration. A doctor is being falsely accused: Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Hospital, Gorakhpur infants death case, on being taken from district hospital after treatment pic.twitter.com/HM6OWBdcd5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2018

Dr Kafeel Khan who is an accused in the BRD Hospital, Gorakhpur infants death case brought to district hospital for treatment. His wife had earlier said that Khan was not receiving adequate treatment in jail. pic.twitter.com/0vLBeuTvDR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2018

Earlier, Kafeel’s mother Nuzhat Parveen, had approached the CM Yogi Adityanath and stated that her son was innocent. He further demanded a fair investigation into the matter. The mother said, “My son was arrested over the BRD Medical College incident while he was doing his duty because a conspiracy was hatched against him. I have requested CM Yogi Adityanath and he has assured me to look into the case.” At the time the incident took place, Dr Kafeel was the head of head of encephalitis ward and also an assistant professor at the pediatrics department at BRD Hospital.

