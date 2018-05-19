A 48-year-old government school teacher was held on Saturday, May 19, from Khellani village of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly trying to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl. Meanwhile, angry residents of the area on Saturday gathered outside the school and staged a protest, seeking punitive measures against the accused teacher.

A government teacher was taken into custody for allegedly trying to rape a 13-year-old girl in a school in Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, May 19, reported news agency PTI. 48-year old S K Manhas was arrested from his residence at Khellani village on Friday evening after a complaint was filed by the minor girl’s parents, said Muneer Khan, the Station House Officer of the Bhaderwah police station. According to the complaint, the accused called the girl to the classroom during the morning assembly on the pretext of searching her bad for lipstick, later on, he locked the door and tried to sexually assault her.

After the minor girl reported the incident to the school management and her parents, the teacher fled from the government school. Meanwhile, infuriated residents of the area on Saturday gathered outside the school and staged a protest, seeking punitive measures against the accused teacher.

Tehsildar, Bhalla, Ajay Kumar Saraf and the Zonal Education Officer, Bhalla, Wahida Kousar visited the school, assuring stringent action against the accused and also immediate deployment of female staff there. The country in the past months witnessed much uproar over the gangrape and murder of 8-year-old girl rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua region.

Protests were held in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai over the mishandling of the rape case and demanding strict action against the accused BJP ministers who were involved in the case. Even the UK-based Indian students wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice for the rape victim

