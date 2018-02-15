Criticising Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf for his 'shameful' act, Congress’ Rajasthan unit Vice President Archana Sharma said, the minister, who's himself heading the health department, shouldn't have flouted the rules. She said at a time when crores are being spent on the Swachh Bharat Mission, such leaders are sending out a wrong message to the public.

In a major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a photo of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on a wall in Jaipur has gone viral of social media. The picture comes at a time when Jaipur Municipal Corporation is trying hard to do well on the Swachh Bharat Mission chart. However, when media tried to reach the minister for his comments, he conveniently ignored it, saying it was “not a big issue”. According to rules, those urinating on roads are liable to pay Rs 200 as fine.

Criticising Kalicharan Saraf for his ‘shameful’ act, Congress’ Rajasthan unit Vice President Archana Sharma said the minister shouldn’t have flouted the rules. She said at a time when crores are being spent on the Swachh Bharat Mission, such leaders are sending out a wrong message to public. Sharma said this is not the first time that the minister has done such a thing. She also said during Dholpur by-polls, when they were going together, Saraf urinated on the road. However, she could not take a photo of him by that time as she was busy because of polls.

“Govt talks about Swachh Bharat Mission but health minister here in Rajasthan is caught urinating in public. Govt should be ashamed and must publicly apologise,” Congress said on the viral picture of Rajasthan Health Minister urinating on road. The picture was first tweeted out by Danish Abrar, the secretary and coordinator of the IT cell of Rajasthan Congress Committee.