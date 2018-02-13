Months after leaving the Grand Alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress party in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday he knew from the beginning that Grand Alliance will not last for more than one year. The Grand Alliance was constituted after the JD(U) and RJD faces defeat from the aggressive BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing his discomfort about the broken Grand Alliance in Bihar, Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has reiterated that he knew from day one of Grand Alliance that it would not last for more than one year and a half. The Grand Alliance in Bihar was constituted months after the Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) left the NDA and joined hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD and Congress. The statement came months after he resigned from the CM post in July last year citing the graft charges against then Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav and again joined hands with the Bhartiya Janata Party to form National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with two other small parties in Bihar.

Sharply reacting to the matter, JD(U)’s rebellion leader and former party president Sharad Yadav said, “If he (Kumar) knew that the alliance was not going to last, why did he agree to such a tie-up in the first place. It is an illogical thing to say. He is suffering from pangs of guilt for his volte-face and trying to justify his actions by such utterances.”

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also reacted to JD(U) chief statement by saying, “This is what I have been saying since the beginning that Tejashwi was just an excuse. Paltu chacha (turncoat uncle) had vicious plans beforehand.” The younger son of the Lalu Prasad also added that the respected 67-year-old should be ashamed that he made a 28-year-old an excuse for his shenanigans. He said, “Uncle, you could have parted ways like a man.”