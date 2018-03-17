In a shocking incident being reported from Rampur, a 12-year-old boy has come under the radar of the Rampur Police for robbing the State Bank of India (SBI). Reports suggest that the accused robbed Rs 3 lakh from SBI’s Rampur branch. During investigations, the police examined the CCTV cameras present in the bank and pinned the blame on the minor. In the video accessed by the police, the accused minor was seen leaving the bank with a green bag in his hand.

After the matter of robbery was reported, the concerned authorities rushed to the spot and launched the probe. After questioning several employees and the people present inside, the police started examining the CCTV footage. After going through the footage, the police pinned the blame on a 12-year-old child who swiftly stole over Rs 3 lakh from under the nose of several employees and people present in the bank. In the CCTV video, the minor was seen first seen behind a sectional compartment. Later, he was seen getting up and leaving the bank with a green bag in his hand.

#WATCH 12 year old boy steals Rs 3 lakhs from an SBI branch in Rampur. Police have begun investigation pic.twitter.com/koLTHgZ9ON — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2018

Aware of his wrongdoing, the child does look back once but found no one tailing him. As per the video, the SBI bank employees and customers present at the bank during the time of the heist appear to be oblivious. While several reports suggest that the criminals using minors as pawn are very uncommon. As per reports, the police have launched a thorough investigation into the case and have formed special teams to nab the accused child and his associates. Sources suggest that the prima facie in the matter is the 12-year-old child as an alarm was raised following his daring exit from SBI’s Rampur branch.

