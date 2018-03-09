A newly-wedded groom and four others died while the bride sustained injuries in Telangana's Khammam district when the couple's Toyota Innova rammed into a tree on Friday early morning. The deceased has been identified by the Police, Ramakrishna Prasad (the groom), his close relatives Sridevi, Padma and Sarath, besides the driver Venu.

The bride Ammaji Durga along with three children identified as Ramam, Mahathi and Krishna have received grievous injuries and were shifted to Khammam district government hospital | For pictorial representation only |

In a tragic incident, a newly-married groom and four others died while the bride sustained injuries in Telangana’s Khammam district when the couple’s Toyota Innova rammed into a tree on Friday early morning. The marriage party was returning to the groom’s place at Wardhannapet in Warangal district which took place at a temple in Tanuku in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night. According to the Khammam assistant superintendent of police Prasanna Kumar, the incident happened at Pallipadu village after the driver reportedly slept and therefore lost control over the steering.

The deceased has been identified by the Police, Ramakrishna Prasad (the groom), his close relatives Sridevi, Padma and Sarath, besides the driver Venu. The bride Ammaji Durga along with three children identified as Ramam, Mahathi and Krishna have received grievous injuries and were shifted to Khammam district government hospital. The bride, Ammaji Durga belongs from Rajahmundry in East Godavari district. A case has been registered over the incident and investigation is on, the ASP said.

In Chhattisgarh, 64.1% of the fatal road traffic accidents in 2016 took place on rural roads. Head injuries were reported to be 32.5% of the total road traffic accident cases registered in a private trauma facility in Bilaspur across a span of 11 months, according to a report published by The Wire.

