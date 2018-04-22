In a shocker being reported from Gujarat, the police have arrested a 22-year-old boy for raping his mother. As per the complaint filed the woman said that her son forced himslef upon her at around 1 AM on Thursday night. As per police reports, the accused was a porn addict and used to watch adult videos in presence of his mother and 20-year-old sister.

Even before the case of an 8-year-old girl from Kathua, who was raped and murdered, could settle, another shocker was reported where the Gujarat Police have arrested a boy for raping his mother. In the bizarre case took place in Jal Chowk area of Gujarat’s Patan town. As per reports, the 22-year-old accused son forced himself upon his mother on the night of April 19 when the mother was sleeping in the house. The investigating police said that the accused son had entered her mother’s room on the pretext of drinking water and later forced himself on her. The matter was highlighted after a police complaint was filed in the matter.

In the complaint filed with the police, the mother also stated that she was also gagged by her son before she was raped. The incident took place at around 1AM when the mother was asleep. After the son forced himself upon her, she tried to call out for help but all went unheard. Locals also stated that mother and son had frequent quarrels between them. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said that the accused son was addicted to porn and used to watch adult video on his mobile phone.

The police reports also stated that the accused even watched several obscene videos in the presence of his mother and 20-year-old sister. As per a report by TOI, the woman also stated that her son had asked for sexual favours on earlier occasions too. The mother claimed that she was in a deep shock after the incident and was mentally disturbed. Later, when the woman shared the incident with her husband, he later filed a police complaint against her younger son. Following the complaint, the police said that the accused has been arrested and the lady has been sent for medical examination.

