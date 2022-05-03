After interrogating nine people caught from a Pakistani boat near Jhakhau port carrying 56kg of heroin worth 280 crore, Gujarat’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) seized 210kg of contraband, including heroin and narcotic precursors.

According to a Gujarat ATS official, the recoveries include 155 kilos of heroin worth Rs. 775 crore discovered buried in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

On April 25, a joint team of Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard captured the Pakistani boat ‘Al Hajj’, which was carrying 56kg of heroin in Indian seas.

“The Gujarat ATS initiated a new inquiry, and separate teams were despatched to various states in north India to undertake raids.” According to a Gujarat ATS official, “the names of Raji Haider and Avtar Singh alias Sunny were revealed in the preliminary probe.”

Accordingly, a joint operation by the Gujarat ATS and the Narcotics Control Bureau in Delhi resulted in the arrest of four suspects: Raji Haider of south Delhi, Imran Amir of Muzaffarnagar South, Avtar Singh alias Sunny Singh of south Delhi, and Abdul Rab Abdul Khalik Kakad of Kandahar, Afghanistan, who was residing in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area.

In early raids, almost 35 kg of narcotics were discovered. A case was filed with NCB Delhi in this regard, and NCB Delhi conducted additional investigation. Furthermore, NCB Delhi confiscated another 50 kg of heroin and $30,000 in cash from Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, based on information acquired during the joint questioning of Raji Haider by Gujarat ATS and NCB.

Raids were carried out in Muzaffarnagar, according to police, when it was discovered that Haider had kept a huge quantity of drugs in his sister’s house.