On October 31, the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Gujarat government is ready to inaugurate the Statue of Unity dedicated to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar Patel is popularly known as ‘Iron Man of India’, who played a key role in India’s Independence. Sardar Patel was also crucial in integrating 562 princely states with the Union of India. After the completion of its construction, Statue of Unity will be the world’s largest statue.The monumental structure is 182 metres in height located 3.2 km away from the river island Sadhu Bet near Gujarat’s Vadodara. Talking about the ongoing construction of the structure, Gujarat’s Chief Secretary JN Singh said, “The monument is ready for inauguration on October 31. I have visited the project site and the state government is trying to ensure its timely execution.

The monument is considered a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Gujarat’s CM laid the foundation stone of the project on October 31, 2013. The monument is nearly Rs 3000 crore public-private partnership project built under the supervision of L&T company and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL). Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Ekta Trust (SVPRET) is developing the Statue of Unity in the area surrounding the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada district of Gujarat. The main objective of the government is to promote inclusive and equitable socio-economic growth in the region. After the inauguration, Statue of Unity will become a major tourist centre and will provide a nice experience to the visitors by focusing on Patel’s personal and public life and his contribution to India.

People can also draw inspiration after knowing the minute details about Patel’s life. A viewing gallery at around 500-feet will provide visitors with a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Environmental activists had opposed the structure and wrote a letter to the central government that this project started implementation without environmental clearance from the ministry.