A Gurudwara dedicated to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was inaugurated at his ancestral village in Moga, Punjab named Gurudwara Sant Khalsa. Inside the gurudwara, a separate Operation Blue Star Memorial has also been established. The Gurudwara has been inaugurated more than three decades after the Operation Blue Star launched by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A Sikh temple or Gurudwara dedicated to a slain Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who sought to create separate Sikh state ‘Khalistan’, was inaugurated and opened to the public at his ancestral village Rode in Baghapurana subdivision, Moga, Punjab. According to one of his followers, Harnam Singh Dhuma, chief of a Sikh organisation, Damdani Taksal, once headed by Bhindranwale himself, said, “We have dedicated this Gurudwara to our martyrdom. We have named this Gurudwara as Sant Khalsa. The construction of the Sikh temple started in September 2007. For a long time, his ancestral house was lying in an array. So, our organisation decided to convert it into a Sikh temple. He said no financial help has been taken by the government or any political party of the state.”

Dhuma added Holy Sikhism book Sri Guru Granth Sahib will be installed in the temple on Tuesday. The gurudwara was opened to the public on Friday with dhadi jathas (Sikh religious singers and Kavishri coir singing players). Inside the gurudwara, a separate Operation Blue Star Memorial has also been established, Bhindranwale’s photos are also placed at Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple, Amritsar. A national daily tried to communicate Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar on this matter but he refused to comment on it by saying that, “It is their village’s internal matter”. The Gurudwara has been inaugurated more than three decades after the Operation Blue Star launched by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Golden Temple premises in Holy city of Amritsar in June 1984. Since then, many controversies have been surfaced on calling him a martyr or a militant.

The construction of the gurudwara started during the tenure of SAD-BJP in 2007 but interestingly it will be inaugurated under the ruling Congress government. Nephew of Bhindranwale, who still lives in his ancestral village said, “As the holy Guru Granth Sahib is installed here, So we won’t be installing any of his pictures on the gurudwara. However, his pictures will only be installed at langar hall, library and an educational institute as gurdwara premises will be expanded soon. We are expecting the Sikh followers from across the world to visit this place.”

Post the opening of the gurudwara, a priest stated, “It’s not a common practice to build a gurdwara at the birthplace of a common person other than Sikh Gurus. There are different opinions and beliefs about Bhindranwale among Sikhs and otherwise.”