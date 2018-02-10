According to woman's family, her labour pains started at around 9 am on Friday after which they called an ambulance. When they reached the hospital, officials denied to take her to labour ward because she was not carrying her Aadhaar card. After the incident was reported, Gurgaon Chief Medical Officer Dr BK Rajora said a doctor and nurse were suspended from duty. He said an internal inquiry has been ordered to find out if other employees were involved.

A woman in Gurugram delivered baby outside the emergency ward of a hospital after she was denied entry for not having an Aadhaar card. The incident happened at the Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital when the staff allegedly denied her admission into the labour ward for not carrying her Aadhaar card. When the woman left the premises, she was helped by the bystanders who made makeshift curtains by using their shawls to help her give birth.

After the incident was reported, Gurgaon Chief Medical Officer Dr BK Rajora said a doctor and nurse were suspended from duty. He said an internal inquiry has been ordered to find out if other employees were involved. The patient, identified as Munni Kewat, was admitted to the hospital hours after she gave birth to a daughter. Both the mother and baby are recovering, hospital authorities said.

According to Munni’s family, her labour pains started at around 9 am on Friday after which they called an ambulance. When they reached the hospital, officials asked for her Aadhaar card. “We reached the hospital at around 9 am and went to the casualty ward. The staff directed us to go to the labour ward. When we reached there, the staff there asked for my wife’s Aadhaar card for admission,” Arun Kewat, the woman’s husband said.

Arun Kewat claimed that he offered to give his Aadhaar number as he was not carrying the card. He went outside to get a print out of the card and told his relatives to take care of Munni. “I went with Munni to the casualty ward but the staff did not allow her to sit there. They threw us out. Munni was already in severe labour pain and delivered the baby on the floor outside the gate of the emergency ward,” a relative of Woman said.