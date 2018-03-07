The under-fire BJP leader H Raja has tried to do the damage control but it has not gone down well with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members as they are demanding stern action against the BJP leader. DMK MP T Siva on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on BJP leader's remark on Periyar and desecration of Periyar statue in Vellore.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly took down the statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in Tripura last week after the saffron party registered a resounding victory in the state Assembly elections 2018. The times were sensitive as there was clear outrage among public figures towards the horrendous act. But BJP national secretary H Raja from Tamil Nadu further enraged the aggravated public through a Facebook post where he threatened that the statues of Dravidian icon Periyar will suffer the same fate as Lenin’s figures.

Two miscreants crystallized the threat of H Raja and defaced a Periyar statue on Tuesday night outside a municipal corporation office in Vellore, causing a massive storm across the state of Tamil Nadu. After police arrested the two men, it was revealed that one of them is a BJP worker and a torrent of condemnation have been flowing in BJP’s way ever since. Realising the gravity of the situation, BJP has acted quick and Tamilisai Soundararajan, party president from Tamil Nadu, expelled R Muthuraman, party functionary who was arrested for damaging Periyar statue in Thirupathur in Vellore district.

ALSO READ: Miscreants hurl petrol bombs at BJP office in Coimbatore after Periyar statue vandalised in Vellore

Elsewhere, post the arrest of the two men, a petrol bomb was hurled at a BJP office in Coimbatore by a Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TDPK) worker Balu who surrendered before the police for the executing the act and now an investigation is currently underway in the matter.

The under-fire H Raja tried to do the damage control but the matter had already gone out of hand. While speaking to media, Raja said, “The post on my Facebook page was done by one of the administrators without my permission. As soon as I came to know about it, I deleted the post and removed the admin. We have to respond through statements and opinions not through violence. It is not correct to deface statue of Periyar. I totally condemn vandalizing statues and violence. I express heartfelt regret for my Facebook post.”

Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar took a light view of H Raja’s comments saying, “We strongly condemn his comments. This is the land of Periyar, MGR and Amma, and we will not accept his views. If he had not withdrawn his comments, we would have taken action.”

But it has not gone down well with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members as they are demanding action against the BJP leader. DMK MP T Siva on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on BJP leader H Raja’s remark on Periyar and desecration of Periyar statue in Vellore while a horde of DMK workers are protesting against Raja in Saidapet. Also, a PIL has been filed in Madras High Court by advocate Surya Prakasam against Raja and the Court has agreed to hear the case in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Mix reactions! Twitter emerges as battleground after statue of Vladimir Lenin allegedly bulldozed by BJP supporters

ALSO READ: Understanding the Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in 10 points

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App