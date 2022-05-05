Earlier in the day, a court in Mumbai's Borivali district issued a release order for the Ranas. The lawmaker couple were arrested after they asked for the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa outside the mansion of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Navneet Rana, a Maharashtra MP, was released from the Byculla women’s jail on Thursday, a day after she and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were given bail in the Hanuman Chalisa chanting case. The independent MP would be brought to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for a medical examination.

Earlier in the day, a court in the city’s Borivali district issued a release order for the politician pair. The two were arrested after they asked for the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Following the completion of the legal process of providing 50,000 each for the Rana couple’s surety amount, their legal team travelled separately for Taloja jail, where the MLA was imprisoned, and Byculla jail.

While they were granted bail a day ago, they could be released immediately since supporting orders could not be received from the magistrate’s court in time.

Even though they had cancelled their plans, the couple was detained on April 23 from their Mumbai home.

Navneet Rana was transported to the JJ Hospital on Wednesday for spondylosis therapy before being returned to the jail.

On Monday, Rana’s lawyer gave facts about her health and wrote to the superintendent of Byculla jail, indicating that she had spondylosis that was worsening owing to her constant sitting and lying on the jail floor.

The pair was charged with sedition, inciting enmity, and assaulting a public officer to hinder discharge of duty in two separate FIRs.