Hours after AIADMK party’s IT wing member Hari Prabhakaran posted a derogatory tweet on journalists, the party has expelled him citing that he has put a black mark on the AIADMK’s dignity and has breached party's discipline. In a tweet, Prabhakaran called the journalist covering Tutocrin unrest ‘dogs’ as they were not allowed to enter the hospital premises while state Deputy CM was meeting the injured. Authorities had barred media from entering wards citing 'fear of infection’.

Just a few hours after an AIADMK IT cell member called Journalists reporting from Tuticorin street dogs, the party immediately took a strict action by expelling him from all posts. The development came after the AIADMK released an official statement explaining their disciplinary action against the worker as ‘acting against the interest of the party and bringing disrepute to it’. Notably, the mindless statement from Hari Prabhakaran came at the time when Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Panneerselvam was visiting injured people who are agitated over the construction of copper Sterlite plant by Vedanta group in the region.

Capping his mistake, Prabhakaran later said that his tweet was a personal view and not as an official viewpoint. “All opinions expressed by me are personal and it is not official party view. I’m not authorised to express party views. I heard few people got hurt due to one of my tweet this morning. I don’t have any animosity towards any group of people. My apologies to those who are hurt”, he said.

All opinions expressed by me are personal and it is not official party view. I'm not authorised to express party views. I heard few people got hurt due to one of my tweet this morning .I don't have any animosity towards any group of people. My apologies to those who r hurt. — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) May 28, 2018

தலைமைக் கழக அறிவிப்பு.

Thanks for all the support. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y2SbTDIiPl — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) May 28, 2018

According to a report, the derogatory statement from Prabhakaran came after the media criticised the government for barring them to accompany O Panneerselvam during his hospital visit.

But the authorities reasoned ‘fear of infection’ inwards due to increased footfall behind their decision to disallow media coverage. Responding to authorities’ decision, scores of journalists said that if they were not allowed due to this reason, then cops and party workers too should have also been barred from entering the hospital premises.

Also Watch: AIADMK Neta targets journalists, compares them to the street dogs

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App