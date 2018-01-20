In another tragic incident being reported from Haryana, a class 12 student of a private school in Yamuna Nagar has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead the principal on Saturday during the parents' teacher's meet (PTM). Sources said that the class 12 student took the step after he was ruticated from the school following low attendence. After openning fire at the principal, the accused tried to flee but was overpowered by the staff.

In a tragic incident being reported from Haryana, a school principal was shot dead by a student of the same school. According to reports, the deceased was identified as the Principal of Vivekananda School in Yamuna Nagar district in Haryana. The accused is said to be a student of Class 12. As per the sources, the accused took the bizarre step after being scolded by the school Principal. Commenting on the matter, investigating police officer, SP Rajesh Kalia said, “Principal of Vivekananda School in Yamuna Nagar has been shot dead by a class 12th student.” According to school’s staff, the Class 12 student allegedly entered the Principal’s room at 11.35 am and opened fire on her with a pistol. The student was overpowered by staff members of the school after he tried to run away.

As per reports, the Haryana police acted swiftly and nabbed the accused. The investigation is underway, the police officer added. The principal, Ritu Chabra suffered 3 bullet injuries and was rushed to the nearest hospital, where she succumbed to injuries. According to reports, the accused was rusticated from the school a fortnight ago following his poor attendance and for picking up fights with other students. Commenting on the matter, the official said the student came to school with the weapon around noon and said he wanted to meet the principal. Then he headed straight to Chabra’s room and opened fire, he added.

The following case has once again highlighted the security lapses in the Haryana schools, docking the concerned authorities. The following matter comes to light soon after a Class 11 student was arrested for the murder of a student from Ryan International School in Gurugram. Reports suggested that the accused killed Pradhyumn just so he could get his exams postponed.