After Rajasthan, Haryana government has passed the bill in the state assembly to award death penalty to those who will be found guilty of raping a girl below 12 years. The bill was today passed to enact a law for the death sentence to the rapist, who did the serious offence with girl aged 12 years or below. Manohar Lal Khattar government also pushed for stringent the existing law the for sexual offence. The amendment was done under the section 376 that is related to rape and punishment, section 354 and 354D (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the new bill passed in Haryana state assembly, the lawmakers will make amendment in the current laws and section 376 AA will be introduced, which will award death penalty to the convict of raping a girl aged 12 years or below. Similarly, Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be amended for gang rape. The punishment could be death sentence or 20 years imprisonment.

In a statement, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he state assembly passed the Bill seeking to amend the Indian Penal Code with the insertion of new provision by voice vote. Khattar said that usually relatives and near and dear ones of the victim were found to be involved in about 75% of the rape cases. It was the responsibility of the society to create awareness among the people against such mentality.

Earlier, Rajasthan and Mashya Pradesh have passed the bill the for death penalty to convicts of raping girls of 12 years and below and now Haryana has taken a strong step to make strict law against sexual offence.

