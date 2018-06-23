Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that his government will soon going to build another city in the NCR region similar to Gurgaon. A report suggests that this new city be set up on the model of Chandigarh. The other aspects of the city will be developed in a planned manner by leading consultant in the detailed master plan. HSIID has already started procurement procedure for selecting the consultant and last day to submit the application form is July 3, 2018

The new city is likely to be spread across at least 50,000 hectares, which is larger than Chandigarh (11,400 hectares) but smaller than Gurgaon (73,200 hectares). ( Image- CM Manohar Lal Khattar)

In an attempt to increase the potential of the state, the Haryana government led by Manohar Lal Khattar announced that his administration is making all efforts to develop a new city next to Gurgaon in the National Capital Region. According to a report, the new city, which is expected to be larger than Chandigarh, will also be well planned and developed in a public-private partnership model. Speaking to media, about this new development, Narhari Banger, additional managing director of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation assured that it’s going to be a world-class city which will have all kinds of facilities such as education and health.

Speaking further about the new project, the officer said that government will not acquire even a single inch of land for this particular region. He also added that this city will be built upon PPP mode. The other aspects of the region will be developed in a planned manner by leading consultant in the detailed master plan.

Officials suggest that the proposed city will be well connected to neighbouring urban centres via national and state highways, the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and other major districts roads. Notably, the nodal officer Narhari Banger is also responsible for carrying out a process to select an appropriate consultant and prepare the master plan for the proposed new region. Sources suggest that HSIID has already started procurement procedure for selecting the consultant and last day to submit the application form is July 3, 2018.

When the media approached the Opposition regarding this new plan proposed by Khattar’s government, RS Chaudhary, National General Secretary of INLD was of the view that HSIID does not hold any authority to invite bids for developing a new city. He also pointed fingers at the Government and questioned why in such a hurry they have introduced such a massive plan when knowing that their few months left for its tenure. It appears that it is being done to oblige some of their favourites by appointing them as consultants for this coveted project, said RS Chaudhary.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More