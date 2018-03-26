Labor and worker have made allegations against the party leaders that they promised Rs 350 each and food to participate in AAP’s public gathering in Hisar but haven’t got anything. They also said that they are work on daily wages and faced loss after AAP’s falls promise. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal organised a rally where he announced that the party is set to contest elections in Haryana next year.

A day after the announcement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to enter Haryana politics, Labor and worker have made allegations against the party leaders that they promised Rs 350 each and food to participate in AAP’s public gathering in Hisar, but they neither got money or food. AAP supremo has officially announced that the party will contest elections in Haryana which are scheduled for October next year. Sources reported that they all are daily wage worker who were promised to give Rs 350 for the day and some edibles to take part in Arvind Kejriwal’s rally but they got nothing.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that the party is all set to contest next state elections in Haryana. Addressing the Haryana Bachao Rally in Hisar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also targeted BJP and Congress saying that former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and present CM Manohar Lal Khattar are busy in only gathering votes. He also promised farmers to implement the Swaminathan committee recommendations for their betterment.

Comparing Haryana with Delhi, Kejriwal said that the condition of government schools, hospitals, and other government facilities are improved under AAP regime and now they want to serve people of Haryana. “I grew up here. My father was an employee. I completed my studies here. The condition of government schools at that time was bad, now it has only worsened and state’s health minister Anil Vij is to be blamed as he only has time for social networking site Twitter,” said Kejriwal.

