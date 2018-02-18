Haryana government has approved the proposal by a village panchayat to give a residential land to the wife of a martyr who died in 2000 during the Operation Rakshak Jammu and Kashmir. The Haryana cabinet has approved the panchayat's proposal keeping in view Rule 13 Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules 1964. Martyr's wife Mamuna had approached the village's panchayat seeking a land for a house to sustain her life.

A move which can set an example for authorities across the country for the betterment of Indian soldiers, a panchayat in Haryana has gifted a 200 square yard residential plot to the widow of a soldier who was martyred during an anti-military operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Nearly 18 years back, during the ‘Operation Rakshak Jammu and Kashmir 2000’ Mohd Sadik, an Indian soldier and resident of Faridabad’s Bijopur village had died in J&K. The panchayat’s decision got a final approval from the Haryana government after a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

Talking about the matter, Haryana’s Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi said the martyr’s wife Mamuna had approached the village’s panchayat seeking a land for a house to sustain her life. The Haryana cabinet has approved the panchayat’s proposal keeping in view Rule 13 Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules 1964. Under the respective rule, a state government can gift land in ‘shamilat deh’ (common land) vested in it “for residential purposes up to the extent of 200 square yards, to the members of defence forces and paramilitary forces seriously injured and rendered handicapped or to the dependent families of such members killed, in any war or counter insurgency operation during their service, not having sufficient residential accommodation.”

Beside the decision to grant martyr’s wife a plot, Haryana government also approved a propsal to increase the grant given to ministers from Rs 6 lakh per annum to Rs 25 lakh per annmum from the current financial year. In recent times, many questions have been raised on the government after the ministers and prominent leaders dont’ even come to pay their respects to the marytred soldiers at their funerals. The Budget session of the Haryana Assembly will start from March 5. The state Cabinet in the meeting headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday took a decision in this regard.