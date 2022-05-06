Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his West Delhi home earlier today, a month after he was charged with insulting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments on the film "The Kashmir Files."

When BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was detained on Friday by Punjab Police in West Delhi, he was stopped en route to Mohali by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra.

The cavalcade transporting Bagga was stopped because its Punjab counterpart failed to follow “proper protocol” during Bagga’s arrest.

The Punjab Police have been charged with “abduction” and “assault” by the Delhi Police.

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his West Delhi home earlier today, a month after he was charged with insulting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments on the film “The Kashmir Files.”

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrest | A Delhi Police team reaches Thanesar Police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra pic.twitter.com/QJ9e0untQZ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Nupur Sharma, a BJP spokesperson, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration, calling the detention of a BJP leader “illegal.”

During a press conference, she stated.

Delhi AAP Member of Parliament Saurabh Bhardwaj chastised the Delhi and Haryana police for sheltering ‘gundas’ such as Bagga.

Outside the Janakpuri Police Station, BJP workers demonstrated against Kejriwal and the Punjab Police.