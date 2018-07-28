Aslu, a resident of a village in Mewat district, on July 26 filed a formal complaint against Savarkar, Haroon, Jaffar and five other unidentified people for allegedly raping his pregnant goat. In his complaint, he said that the goat was repeatedly raped by those 8 men on July 25, Wednesday, and she succumbed to the sexual assault a day later.

In a shocking incident coming from Haryana, a pregnant goat died on Thursday morning after she was allegedly gang-raped by at least 8 men in Mewat district. The owner of the goat has filed a complaint in a local police station against 8 people, which includes 5 unidentified men. The police have said that all the accused are absconding and an investigation is currently underway. As per police reports, a medical examination will be conducted on the dead goat in order to verify the veracity of the claim.

Aslu, a resident of a village in Mewat district, on July 26 filed a formal complaint against Savarkar, Haroon, Jaffar and five other unidentified people for allegedly raping his pregnant goat. In his complaint, he said that the goat was repeatedly raped by those 8 men on July 25, Wednesday, and she died due to the sexual assault a day later.

Haryana: Pregnant goat died a day after allegedly being raped by 8 men in Mewat. Goat's owner (in pic) registered a police complaint on July 26. Police says, 'all accused are absconding. Medical of the dead goat will be conducted. Investigation is underway' pic.twitter.com/Ejyc6u56WT — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

According to reports, the men who allegedly commited the crime are drug addicts and alcoholics. They executed the crime in a deserted house and later fled from the village.

Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh, who is stationed in Nagina police station, confirmed that the complaint has been registered and the police department has taken cognizance of the complaint. He also assured that a hunt for nabbing the absconding accused is currently underway.

However, he also stressed that a medical examination will be conducted on the goat to verify the claims of Aslu.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India’s Emergency Response Coordinator Meet Ashar said, “A FIR has been registered under Sections 34, 377 and 429 IPC, Section 11(1)(a) & (l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.”

Even PETA India took to its official Twitter handle and shared the story on its feed with caption: “We worked with the police in filing FIR against the accused. They’re expected to be arrested soon! Please join us in urging the govt. for stricter penalties, for those who abuse animals.”

We worked with the police in filing FIR against the accused. They're expected to be arrested soon! Please join us in urging the govt. for stricter penalties, for those who abuse animals: https://t.co/Blz35IydzE https://t.co/YO9rg1z4Mz — PETA India 🐾 (@PetaIndia) July 28, 2018

