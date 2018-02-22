Haryana woman saves her husband from goons in Yamunanagar. The video that is going viral on social media shows the woman armed only with wooden stick fights with five men to save her husband. The woman is still unidentified, and it is not clear whether a police case has been filed or not.

In a mobile video surfaced online, a courageous woman armed only with a wooden stick showcased an act of bravery when she fought with five men trying to save her husband. The incident took place in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar on Thursday. The entire incident was caught on mobile camera and went viral on social and electronic media. The reason behind the dispute has not been cleared, but as per reports, it was related to a land issue. The woman is still unidentified, and it is not clear whether a police case has been filed or not.

In the 18 seconds long video, a man is lying on the ground unconscious while a group of five men attacks on him with sticks in their hands. Two of the men are vigorously thrashing the man with sticks while three others are standing behind with sticks in their hands. Suddenly, a woman in green Salwar-Kameez enters into the frame with a wooden stick in her hand. Like an expert, she uses the stick in her hand to save her husband from the attackers. In the end, her attempt seems to help her as the attackers run away. On the other hand, her husband lies on the floor unconsciously. Watch the video of the entire incident here:

#WATCH: Woman saves her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men in #Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. pic.twitter.com/V9PpR0SWac — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

A few days back, in a similar incident, a woman in Lucknow saved her husband from assailants who tried to rob her husband outside their house. In the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online shows a group of men attacking a man was saved by a woman when she came running out of her house with a gun in hand and started shooting at the attackers.

